Bahawalpur Police Bust Gang, 29 Goats Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Bahawalpur police bust gang, 29 goats recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested a cattle thief gang and recovered 29 stolen goats from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police had received several complaints about the theft of cattle.

"Acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid against the cattle thief gang in the area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Hasilpur (Sadar) and successfully arrested three members of a cattle thief gang," he said, adding that the police also recovered 29 stolen goats from the possession of the suspects.

The suspects were identified as Waqar, Waqas and Rashid, the residents of Arifwala and Hasilpur areas, respectively.

They were involved in stealing goats from Hasilpur tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

The police have registered a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.

