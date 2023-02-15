Bahawalpur police bust gang, recover weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police have busted a notorious gang and recovered weapons from their possession including Kalashnikov.

According to a spokesman of Bahawalpur police, a team from Sadar Police Station acting on a tip-off conducted a raid at a den and arrested a notorious gang.

The arrested suspects were identified as Waseem, Sarwar, Shahbaz and others who allegedly indulged in heinous crimes.

The police have recovered weapons from the possession of the accused including one Kalashnikov, one rifle, three pistols of nine mm and hundreds of cartridges.

The police registered a case against the accused and further probe was underway.