Bahawalpur Police Confirm Killing Of 3 Bandits
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 06:53 PM
The district police have officially confirmed that three bandits had been killed in cross firing took place in Khairpur Tamewali area late night
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The district police have officially confirmed that three bandits had been killed in cross firing took place in Khairpur Tamewali area late night.
A spokesman of Bahawalpur police told media persons here that three bandits who were involved in snatching money on gunpoint from a shopkeeper and subjugating him of violence were killed in cross firing in Khairpur Tamewali area.
Narrating the details, he said that three armed bandits riding motorcycle snatched cash Rs 20,000 from a shopkeeper in Madina Chowk area of Khairpur Tamewali tehsil and tortured him.
“The robbers managed to flee from the scene, however, the local people made phone call to the police helpline,” he said.
He further said that the personnel of the district police and Elite Force were already presented on roads for security duty who chased the bandits.
“Police team signaled the bandits to stop their bike but instead stopping their motorcycle, they opened indiscriminate fire at the police party,” the spokesman said, adding that in cross firing, the bandits were killed.
The police have been investigating into the incident. Further probe was underway.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif4 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth4 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..4 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week4 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful4 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik4 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution4 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand4 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA4 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais4 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar4 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..4 hours ago