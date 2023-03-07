UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Confiscate Huge Cache Of Fireworks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The police arrested a suspect and recovered a huge cache of fireworks, to be used on Shab-e-Baraat, from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The police arrested a suspect and recovered a huge cache of fireworks, to be used on Shab-e-Baraat, from his possession.

A spokesman of the Bahawalpur Police said that Qaimpur Police Station received information that fireworks were being sold out in several areas lying within the jurisdiction of Qaimpur PS.

"The police conducted a raid in the Jamaalpur area and arrested a suspect besides recovering a huge cache of fireworks from his possession.

The police registered a case against the accused and further probe was underway.

