Bahawalpur Police Denies Allegation Regarding Recovered Body

Published January 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Bahawalpur district police have contended that man whose body was found in Lalo Naich village lying within the jurisdiction of PS Chani Goth was not wanted by the police in any case.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said on Friday that there was no truth behind the allegation that the police had arrested the deceased identified as Wasaya in a case. He informed that Wasaya had a land dispute with his neighbours. "There wasn't any case registered against Wasaya with the police and he was not wanted by the police," he added.

The spokesman further said that the body had been shifted to the hospital morgue for postmortem, meanwhile a police investigation team headed by SDPO/ASP Ahmadpur East was investigating the incident.

