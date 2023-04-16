Bahawalpur police disburse ration gifts among transgenders

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has distributed ration gift bags among transgenders and poor people at DPO Office here.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, in collaboration with the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the district police of Bahawalpur distributed ration gift bags among transgenders and poor people.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at DPO Office where DPO Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas gave away ration bags to needy people including transgenders.

A number of transgenders headed by their Guru reached DPO Office where they received financial assistance in shape of ration gift bags.