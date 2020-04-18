Bahawalpur Police give ration bags to rickshaw drivers

More than 550 rickshaw drivers on Saturday were given ration bags by the district police here at hockey stadium

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :More than 550 rickshaw drivers on Saturday were given ration bags by the district police here at hockey stadium. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf, the rickshaw drivers had gone jobless after the lockdown and had no source of income.

He said that police was aware of problems faced by rickshaw drivers and their families in prevailing situation .

DSP City Shafqat Atta distributed the bags among the drivers. Social distancing was maintained during the distribution of ration bags.