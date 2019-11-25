Bahawalpur Police hand over stolen goods of Rs10 million to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Bahawalpur police have arrested 27 criminals including members of two inter-provincial gangs during last one month.

This was told by District Police Officer Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Virk while addressing a function of handing over of recovered property to their owners.

DPO said that stolen goods worth more than Rs10 million were recovered from the possession of the arrested criminals.

He said that the nabbed gangs were wanted in different cases of theft and road robberies. As many as 127 claimants of recovered items were handed over their owners in the function.