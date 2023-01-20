UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Hand Over Stolen Vehicles To Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Bahawalpur police hand over stolen vehicles to owners

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The Bahawalpur Police have handed over stolen vehicles, motorcycles, and other valuables worth millions of rupees to the owners which were recovered from thieves during investigations.

A handing over ceremony was held at Police Lines Bahawalpur on Friday, during which Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Munir Ahmad Zia Rao, handed over eight stolen vehicles and 52 bikes, and other valuables to the owners.

Addressing the ceremony, the RPO said that Bahawalpur Police had launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested dozens of them while recovering vehicles, bikes, and other goods from their possession.

He said that culprits involved in theft and other heinous crimes had been arrested and FIRs had been registered against them. It was the duty of the police to provide security to the life and property of citizens, he added.

He directed the police officials including SDPOs and SHOs to ensure rule of law within their jurisdiction and urged them to deploy required security personnel at entry and exit points of the district besides increasing police patrolling on roads.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Bahawalpur Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

NA speaker accepts resignations of 35 more MNAs

1 hour ago
 Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carryin ..

Marriyum pays tribute to polio workers for carrying out drive in harsh weather

2 hours ago
 UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustain ..

UAE President announces 2023 as ‘Year of Sustainability&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretarie ..

UAE participates in 8th meeting of Undersecretaries of Arab Ministries of Financ ..

2 hours ago
 The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will ..

The increase in the volume of Pak-Iran trade will prove to be a milestone in the ..

3 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, redu ..

ADNOC Distribution to decarbonise operations, reduce carbon intensity by 25% by ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.