Bahawalpur police handed over stolen laptop to owner

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The police have recovered a very costly laptop from the thief and handed over it to the owner, said a police spokesman.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, a costly laptop model Core I5 7Generation was stolen.

The owner of the laptop got his complaint registered with Civil Lines Police Station.

"By availing the facility of modern information technology and IT Devices, Civil Line police trace out the location of the presence of the laptop and recovered it," the police spokesman said.

Later, the laptop was handed over to the owner.