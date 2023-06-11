UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Hospital To Treat Drug Addicts

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 11:30 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The hospital established at Police Lines Bahawalpur has also been providing medical treatment services to drug addicts.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Police Tahaffaz Markaz and Police Khidmat Centers had also been assigned the task to convince people to get their drug-addicted beloved ones treated at hospitals to make them useful and responsible citizens.

He said that Police Tahaffaz Markaz convinced the parents of a drug-addicted boy to get him treated at Police Hospital established at District Police Lines Bahawalpur.

"Now, the doctors and trained health team have been treating drug addicted at the hospital in Police Lines Bahawalpur to make them responsible citizens," he added.

He concluded that Bahawalpur police would continue serving the masses.

