Bahawalpur Police Issue August Report

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police have issued a performance report for the month of August 2023, narrating the details of the police actions.

According to the report issued by the district police, Bahawalpur police had apprehended 761 suspects during the last month of August including 371 proclaimed offenders.

"Notorious gangs and criminals including proclaimed offenders have been taken into custody by the district police," the report said.

It added that the district police also recovered cash and stolen goods worth over 16 million rupees from the possession of the suspects who were arrested during the last month of August.

It further said that 272 suspects were arrested in narcotics cases and added that the police recovered drugs from the possession of the arrested suspects including 236 grams of ice, over 134 grams of hashish, over one kilogram of heroin, over 56 kilograms of cannabis, 100 grams opium and 8203 liters liquor.

The police recovered weapons from the possession of the accused including 45 pistols, two rifles, three revolvers, six repeaters, one Kalashnikov, and four guns. Ten of the arrested suspects came under the category 'A' and 361 under category 'B'.

Special investigation police teams had been interrogating the suspects. Further probe was underway.

