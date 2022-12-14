Bahawalpur police issued 123 medicolegal certificates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police of Bahawalpur have set up 'Police Khidmat Counters' at state-run hospitals and issued 123 medico-legal certificates during the prevailing month of December.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Inspector General Police, Punjab, Faisal Shahkar and Additional IGP for South Punjab, Dr.

Ahsan Sadique had issued directions for providing people with medico-legal certificates service through Police Khidmat Counters.

He further said that the district police had set up Police Khidmat Counters at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Sir Sadique Civil Hospital and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals in Bahawalpur district.

He added that Police Khdimat Counters set up at state-run hospitals had issued 123 medico-legal certificates during the prevailing month of December.

He concluded that 123 applicants who availed medico-legal certificates service included 91 men and 32 women.