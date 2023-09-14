Bahawalpur police lodge 194 FIRs over electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police of Bahawalpur have registered 194 FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in electricity theft in different areas of the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the provincial government had directed the district police to play due role in a crackdown underway against those involved in electricity theft.

"District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas himself has been monitoring the police action being taken against the accused involved in electricity theft," he said.

He said that Bahawalpur police have been providing security and extending full cooperation to the staff of Multan Electric Company (MEPCO) Bahawalpur Office who had been disconnecting the electricity connections of the defaulters.

He added that on the recommendations of the MEPCO Bahawalpur Office, strict action was taken against those involved in electricity theft.

"Bahawalpur police have registered 194 FIRs over electricity theft reported in different areas of the district," he concluded.