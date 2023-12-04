Bahawalpur police ordered to increase patrolling

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur has directed the district police to increase patrolling on roads to maintain law and order.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur Police, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas has directed all Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHO), Elite Force and Dolphin Force to increase patrolling on roads to maintain law and order.

“The DPO directed to depute the adequate number of police personnel at entry and exit points of the district besides conducting routine searches.

He also directed to install CCTV cameras wherever they were needed. The police were also directed to provide foolproof security to religious places.