Bahawalpur police recover cash Rs 0.5 mln from pickpocket

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police recovered Rs 0.5 million stolen cash from a pickpocket on Wednesday.

According to a Bahawalpur police spokesman, the plaintiff, Haq Nawaz had lodged a complaint with Abbasnagar police, stating that a pickpocket had taken away cash amounting to Rs 0.

5 million from his pocket when he was commuting on public transport.

Abbasnagar police traced the suspect's whereabouts and arrested him. They also recovered stolen cash from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.