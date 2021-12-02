Bahawalpur police recover drug, weapon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :District police on Wednesday arrested three suspects and recovered drugs and a pistol from their possession in Yazman area of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Yazman Police Station took two accused into custody and recovered 1,800 grams hashish from their possession.

The suspects were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Tariq. In another police action, the police of the same police station arrested a suspect recognized as Zeeshan and recovered a pistol from his possession.

The police have lodged two separated cases against the accused. further probe was in process.