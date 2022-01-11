UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Recover Goods Worth 1.3 Mln

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 02:29 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran has said that the district police had recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.3 million during police actions last month.

In a press release issued here, he said that the district police arrested 11 members of three gangs last month.

He said that 19 FIRs were traced out and during investigation, the police recovered weapons and stolen goods worth Rs 1.3 million from the possession of the accused. He further said that in other police actions, the district police arrested 101 suspects and recovered weapons from their possession including four rifles, four repeaters, 91 pistols/revolvers, one karbeen, one Kalashnikov and 340 cartridges.

He vowed that police actions against criminal mafia would remain continued.

