Bahawalpur police recover Kalashnikov

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a suspected person and recovered an illegal automatic Kalashnikov from his possession in Yazman area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police received information that a man had an illegal Kalashnikov and caused panic and harassment in his area.

"Acting on tip-off, a police party of PS Yazman conducted raid at a place and arrested the suspect," he said, adding that the police had recovered automatic Kalashinkov from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered FIR against the suspect. Further probe was underway.