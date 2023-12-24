Bahawalpur police recover liquor, narcotics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) On the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, the district police have conducted raids at dens and recovered liquor and narcotics.

The spokesman for Bahawalpur police told on Sunday that the teams of police stations including PS Derawar, PS Dera Nawab, PS Uch Sharif, PS Dhorkot, PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Sama Satta, PS Musafir Khana, PS Abbasnagar, PS Baghdadul Jadid and PS Civil Lines conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and took 22 suspects into custody.

The police recovered 2,940 liters liquor from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the police parties arrested three suspects in the jurisdictions of Civil Lines and Cantt police stations and recovered over two kilograms hashish and 30 grams crystal ice.

The police have registered cases against the suspects.

Further probe was in progress.