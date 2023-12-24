Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Recover Liquor, Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Bahawalpur police recover liquor, narcotics

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) On the directions of District Police Officer Bahawalpur, the district police have conducted raids at dens and recovered liquor and narcotics.

The spokesman for Bahawalpur police told on Sunday that the teams of police stations including PS Derawar, PS Dera Nawab, PS Uch Sharif, PS Dhorkot, PS Noshahra Jadid, PS Ahmadpur East, PS Khairpur Tamewali, PS Sama Satta, PS Musafir Khana, PS Abbasnagar, PS Baghdadul Jadid and PS Civil Lines conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and took 22 suspects into custody.

The police recovered 2,940 liters liquor from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the police parties arrested three suspects in the jurisdictions of Civil Lines and Cantt police stations and recovered over two kilograms hashish and 30 grams crystal ice.

The police have registered cases against the suspects.

Further probe was in progress.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Progress Ahmadpur East Khairpur Tamewali Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

11 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

12 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

12 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

12 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

12 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan