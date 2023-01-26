Bahawalpur police recover over 21 kg hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police arrested 25 drug smugglers and drug dealers and recovered 21 kg of hashish and other drugs from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that following the intelligence information, teams of different police stations of the district were constituted to trace out the whereabouts of drug peddlers and arrest them.

"The district police have taken 25 drug peddlers into custody and recovered over 21 kilograms hashish, 267 kilograms cannabis, and 50 grams ice from their possession," he said.

He said that the police have registered separate cases against the accused, respectively. Further investigation was in process.