Bahawalpur Police Recover Smuggled Weapons
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 11:10 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The district police have foiled smuggling of weapons from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to Sindh and arrested three smugglers besides recovering weapons from their possession.
The police sources said that a three-member gang of smugglers including a women was smuggling.
“Bahawalpur police received information about smuggling of weapons and cartridges and contituted special police team to arrest the smugglers,” they said.
A police team headed by Station House Office, PS Uch Sharif, Inspector, Muslim Zia conducted raid in an area lying within the jurisdiction of PS Uch Sharif and arrested three smugglers including a women.
The police recovered weapons from the suspects including SMG, G-3, pistol, rifles, guns and hundreds of cartridges.
The police have registered case against the accused. Further probe was in process.
