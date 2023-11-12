Bahawalpur police recover weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) The district police have arrested 10 suspects from different areas of the district and recovered weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here Sunday that acting on a tip-off, the police parties of different police stations including PS Civil Lines, PS Cant, PS Abbasnagar, PS Hasilpur, PS Qaimpur, PS Uch Sharif and PS Khairpur Tamewali had arrested 10 suspects and recovered weapons from their possesson among them were six pistols, one rifle and two repeaters.

The arrested suspects were recognized as Siddique, Umar, Naik, Arif, Zulfiqar, Adnan, Mukhtar, Imran, Nawaz and Fahad. The police have lodged separate cases against the suspects. Further probe was in process.