Bahawalpur Police Recovers Snatched Motorcycle

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The district police have recovered a motorcycle that was snatched by the armed robber from its owner in Hasilpur area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here Tuesday that armed robbers intercepted a motorcycle rider on road and snatched his Honda-125 motorcycle on gunpoint.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid within the jurisdiction of PS Hasilpur and recovered the snatched motorcycel, he said.

Later, the motorcycle was handed over to the owner.

The police have been investigating against the accused. Further probe was in process.

