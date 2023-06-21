UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Recovers Stolen Cash Rs 5 M

Published June 21, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have recovered a cash amount of five million rupees which was stolen from the shop of a trader in "Ghalla Mandi" market of the city.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police told here Wednesday that Civil Lines Police received a complaint at night between 6 and 7 June that a sum of Rs 5,000,000 had been stolen from the shop of a trader located in Ghalla Mandi market of the city. "Soon after receiving the information, police teams reached the spot and inspected the scene," he said, adding that Civil Lines police registered FIR No.

617/23.

The police availed facilities of CRO data, geo-fensing and modern information technology and traced out the whereabouts of the thief and arrested him from Qauid-e-Azam Colony area of the city. "The police have recovered stolen cash of five million rupees from the possession of the accused," he said, adding that the suspects were being interrogated. Further probe was underway.

