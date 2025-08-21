Open Menu

Bahawalpur Police Seize 20kg Ice

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Bahawalpur police seize 20kg ice

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Bahawalpur police have seized huge cache of ice drug weighing around 20 kilograms, which was smuggled to Bahawalpur.

Addressing a news conference here, SP (Investigation) Jamshed Ali Shah along with DSP (Sadar Circle) Khalid Mahmood and SHO, PS Samasatta, Muhammad Ahmad Cheema said that the district police had confiscated huge cache of narcotics which was smuggled to Punjab from another province. He said that a gang of smugglers had smuggled ice drugs to Bahawalpur. “Following intelligence information, police team of PS Samasatta, headed by Sub-Inspector Muhammad Dilbar intercepted a white colour car No AWH-473 which was on way from Lodhran district to Ahmadpur East tehsil of Bahawalpur district,” he said, adding that during the search, the police recovered 20 kilograms ice drug from the vehicle.

Shah further said that Samasatta police had also arrested three drug smugglers on the occasion who were identified as Awais, Zahir and Asmat. He added that ice drug was smuggled from another province to Punjab province. He vowed that zero tolerance policy had been adopted for drug smugglers, adding that police would continue action against narcotics mafia.

Meanwhile, Sama Satta police have registered FIR against the suspects and launched investigation into the case. Special investigation team has been interrogating the narcotics smugglers. Further probe was in process.

