Bahawalpur police take action against kite flying

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have initiated a crackdown against kite flying, arrested a kite seller and recovered dozens of kites from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the special directives of the Punjab government and senior officials of the Police Department, a police team conducted a raid at a place lying within the jurisdiction of PS Kotwali and arrested a kite seller.

The police also recovered a large number of kites and other materials from the possession of the accused.

Kotwali police have lodged a case against the suspect.

Further probe was in process.