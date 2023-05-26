UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Take Action Against Kite Flying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Bahawalpur police take action against kite flying

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have initiated a crackdown against kite flying, arrested a kite seller and recovered dozens of kites from his possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the special directives of the Punjab government and senior officials of the Police Department, a police team conducted a raid at a place lying within the jurisdiction of PS Kotwali and arrested a kite seller.

The police also recovered a large number of kites and other materials from the possession of the accused.

Kotwali police have lodged a case against the suspect.

Further probe was in process.

