Bahawalpur Police Takes Out Flag March

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

Bahawalpur police takes out flag march

Bahawalpur Police have conducted a Flag March on Wednesday in wake of Ramzan and the recent situation of law and order in the country

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur Police have conducted a Flag March on Wednesday in wake of Ramzan and the recent situation of law and order in the country.

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera led the march which started from Police Lines and passed through various areas of the city including University Chowk, DC Chowk, Saddar Pully, Kali Pully, One Unit Chowk, library Chowk, Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Milad Chowk, Saraiki Chowk, Chowk Fateh, Lari Adda, Bindra Pully, McDonald Chowk, Sutlej River and Farid Gate.

The flag march comprised District Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, Traffic Police, Desert Rangers and Rescue 1122.

Speaking on the occasion, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said that maintaining peace during Ramzan was the priority.

He said that a security plan has been devised to maintain law and order during Ramzan. He said that miscreants will be dealt with iron hands.

