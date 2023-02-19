Bahawalpur police team wins cricket tournament

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur City Police Cricket Team has won final of District Police Cricket Tournament, played here at Islamia University Bahawalpur.

According to the Bahawalpur police spokesman, a cricket tournament was organized by the District Police Bahawalpur which was participated by the cricket teams of several police stations of the district.

"Final match of the tournament was played between Bahawalpur City Police Cricket Team and Yazman Police Cricket Team", he said adding that the Bahawalpur City Police Cricket Team won the final match.

He said that Bahawalpur City Police Eleven won the toss and made 167 runs while the Yazman Police Eleven could make only 100 runs. Muhammad Qais of Bahawalpur City Police Eleven was declared man of the match.

Later, trophy and shields were distributed among the winners and position holders of the cricket tournament.