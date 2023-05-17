UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police To Form SIU

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 02:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :District Police Office Bahawalpur has directed to constitute a Special Investigation Unit to deal with cases pertaining to properties' issues.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas had issued directives to establish Specialized Investigation Unit in the district police to deal with FIRs lodged in connection with properties' affairs.

He said that a meeting of senior police officials was held here in this regard that was presided over by Superintendent Police (Investigation), Salman Liaquat in chair.

The meeting reviewed measures to form a Special Investigation Unit to conduct special investigation into FIRs registered in connection with properties' issues.

He said that establishment of SIU on properties cases would provide a special help to masses by the district police.

