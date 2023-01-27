Bahawalpur Police: Two Inspectors promoted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Police Department, Government of Punjab has notified the promotion of two police inspectors working in the Legal Branch of Bahawalpur district police to the post of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP-Legal) with immediate effect.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said here that the Promotion board of the Police Department headed by Inspector General Police, Punjab has approved the promotion of two inspectors of Bahawalpur district police to the post of DSP.

"Therefore, the Police Department, Government of Punjab has notified promotion of Inspector (Legal) Jam Muhammad Mohsin Unnar and Inspector (Legal), Abdul Rauf Javed to the post of DSP (legal) with immediate effect and until further orders," he said.

Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur Range, Munir Ahmad Zia Rao, and District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar installed ranks of DSP (Legal) on their shoulders. In this regard, a ceremony was also held here where the two officials got their promotion ranks.