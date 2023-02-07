Bahawalpur Police use 'Hotel Eye & Travel' software

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police have availed information technology facility of "Hotel Eye and Travel" software to trace out the suspects and to arrest them.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the special direction of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas, the Information Technology Branch of the district police availed "The data of total 29,522 persons have been examined through Hotel Eye and travel software," he said, adding that out of them, nine were taken into custody due to their alleged involvement in offenses.

He said that 9,687 persons staying at hotels were checked through Hotel Eye software and 19,835 passengers through Travel software. He said that Bahawalpur police have started availing facilities of smart policing and information technology devices.