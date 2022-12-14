UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Police Use 'Online System' For Employees' Registration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Bahawalpur police use 'Online System' for employees' registration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police have registered 250 private employees of industrial units, business outlets and homes while availing the facility of an Online System and Smart Policing System.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that the Information Technology Branch of the Bahawalpur police was assigned the task to register strength and other data of private employees.

"Availing facility of an Online System and Smart Policing System, the district police of Bahawalpur has registered 250 private employees working at factories, markets and homes.

He urged the business community and other people to cooperate with the police in the continuing process of registration of private employees through the Online System.

