Bahawalpur Press Club Awards Lifetime Membership To Caretaker CM Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Bahawalpur Press Club has announced to award a lifetime membership to Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi for his services to the welfare of the journalist community.
A delegation of Bahawalpur Press Club comprising the President, Chaudhary Muhammad Saleem and the General Secretary Athar Farooq visited the office of the Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab in Bahawalpur where they presented the lifetime membership certificate for the Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab to Director Nasir Hameed at the Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab.
On the occasion, they said that the Caretaker CM, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi had played a remarkable role in the welfare of the journalist community of Punjab province. They also thanked the Caretaker Chief Minister for giving away financial assistance to Bahawalpur Press Club.
