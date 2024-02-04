Open Menu

Bahawalpur Press Club Awards Lifetime Membership To Caretaker CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Bahawalpur Press Club awards lifetime membership to caretaker CM Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) The Bahawalpur Press Club has announced to award a lifetime membership to Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi for his services to the welfare of the journalist community.

A delegation of Bahawalpur Press Club comprising the President, Chaudhary Muhammad Saleem and the General Secretary Athar Farooq visited the office of the Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab in Bahawalpur where they presented the lifetime membership certificate for the Caretaker Chief Minister, Punjab to Director Nasir Hameed at the Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab.

On the occasion, they said that the Caretaker CM, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi had played a remarkable role in the welfare of the journalist community of Punjab province. They also thanked the Caretaker Chief Minister for giving away financial assistance to Bahawalpur Press Club.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Nasir

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

8 hours ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

17 hours ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

17 hours ago
 Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

17 hours ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

17 hours ago
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

17 hours ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

17 hours ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

17 hours ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

17 hours ago
 PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderaba ..

PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
 CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pa ..

CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan