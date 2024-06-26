Open Menu

Bahawalpur Press Club Signs MoU For Scholarships

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 06:38 PM

The management of Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC) has inked a memorandum of understanding with a local college for scholarships for siblings of journalists

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The management of Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC) has inked a memorandum of understanding with a local college for scholarships for siblings of journalists.

According to a press release, a ceremony was held here at the BPC premises where the president of BPC and the principal of Superior College, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Under the scholarship, the sons and daughters of the members of BPC will get scholarships and fee waivers by 50 per cent in admissions into FSc and BS programs at the college.

The journalists community have lauded the MoU and termed it an encouragement for their children to get higher education.

