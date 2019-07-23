Bahawalpur railway offices to be shifted to new building on Jul 25

Divisional Engineer Railways Multan division Chaudhry Nasir Ali has said that Bahawalpur railway offices will be shifted to the new building on July 25

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Divisional Engineer Railways Multan division Chaudhry Nasir Ali has said that Bahawalpur railway offices will be shifted to the new building on July 25.

Talking to APP, he said construction and renovation of the new building was almost complete now. He said maintenance work on Bahawalnagar railway line was also in progress.

He said that overall work on Khanpur-Lodhran-Khanewal, Lodhran-Pakpattan, Samma Satta-Bahawalnagar-Fort Abbas tracks was also in progress, which would be completed within a month.

The divisional engineer said renovation of Pakpattan rest house had just been completed. He said four railway crossings situated between Lodhran and Khanpur, nine between Lodhran and Khanewal were being replaced from unmanned to manned to make sure safety on the tracks.