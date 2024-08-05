Bahawalpur Receives Drizzling
Published August 05, 2024
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Bahawalpur city has received light rain here on Monday afternoon which made weather pleasant.
The local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 25 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for rest of the region.
