Bahawalpur receives duststorm

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have received dust storm here on Friday afternoon which dropped temperature.

Meanwhile the local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.

The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.