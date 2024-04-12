Bahawalpur Receives Duststorm
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have received dust storm here on Friday afternoon which dropped temperature.
Meanwhile the local Met Office has forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 32 centigrade and the lowest minimum 20 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The partly cloudy to cloudy weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
14 dead, 2553 injured in 2177 RTCs in Punjab1 minute ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles loss of precious lives in traffic accident1 minute ago
-
Over 174,000 tourists visit tourist destinations during Eid ul-Fitr11 minutes ago
-
Mayor lauds security, cleanliness arrangements on Eid21 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among kids at CPB51 minutes ago
-
Citizen hails cleanliness arrangements during Eid holidays51 minutes ago
-
People enjoy third day of Eid in Sukkur51 minutes ago
-
KP Governor House opens for women, children on 3rd day of Eid51 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest Lyari gang commander1 hour ago
-
Tourists urged to check weather updates before traveling to Murree2 hours ago
-
Sindh home minister expresses dismay over citizen's killing in robbery incident2 hours ago
-
DC lauded WSSC’s cleanliness drive during 3-days of Eid-ul Fitr2 hours ago