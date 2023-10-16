Open Menu

Bahawalpur Receives Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Bahawalpur receives heavy rain, thunderstorm

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) BAHAWALPUR (APP): Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have received heavy rain with thunderstorm at midnight between Sunday and Monday.

Rain started near 12 pm night and continued lashing for around half an hour with thunderstorm. Rainwater entered downtown areas.

It affected markets and houses, especially mud houses. However, no loss of life was reported.

Rainwater accumulated on road disrupted routine of traffic. However, the sanitary staff of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation was seen engaged in draining out the rainwater. The local Met Office has forecast that the region might received light rain during next four days.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Bahawalpur Sunday Market

Recent Stories

World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

World Investment Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

14 minutes ago
 UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable foo ..

UAE leads efforts to create global sustainable food system

44 minutes ago
 DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative t ..

DFF supports ‘The Digital School’ initiative to upskill developing communiti ..

59 minutes ago
 DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Stra ..

DCD, FCA highlight Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy

3 hours ago
 etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downl ..

Etisalat by e&amp; achieves world fastest 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 14 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Wh ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional deve ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM review regional developments, efforts to protect c ..

14 hours ago
 Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanis ..

Emirati Field Hospital in Herat receiving Afghanistan&#039;s quake victims

14 hours ago
 UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish se ..

UAE Beach Soccer Team beat Mexico 5-4 to finish second in Spain

14 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Tarahum - for Gaza campaign centre in Abu Dh ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan