Bahawalpur receives heavy rain, thunderstorm

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) BAHAWALPUR (APP): Bahawalpur and adjoining areas have received heavy rain with thunderstorm at midnight between Sunday and Monday.

Rain started near 12 pm night and continued lashing for around half an hour with thunderstorm. Rainwater entered downtown areas.

It affected markets and houses, especially mud houses. However, no loss of life was reported.

Rainwater accumulated on road disrupted routine of traffic. However, the sanitary staff of Bahawalpur Municipal Corporation was seen engaged in draining out the rainwater. The local Met Office has forecast that the region might received light rain during next four days.