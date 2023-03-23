Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain with thunderstorms on Wednesday night that made the weather cold.

The rain started after 10 pm with thunderstorms and continued lashing for some time.

The rain turned the weather cold once again and forced people to take blankets. Rainy weather also brought happiness for people who were prepared to have fast as the Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee announced moon sighting.

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the region during next week.