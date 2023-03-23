UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Receives Rain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain with thunderstorms on Wednesday night that made the weather cold.

The rain started after 10 pm with thunderstorms and continued lashing for some time.

The rain turned the weather cold once again and forced people to take blankets. Rainy weather also brought happiness for people who were prepared to have fast as the Central Ruet-e- Hilal Committee announced moon sighting.

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the region during next week.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur National University Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2023

50 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23rd March 2023

55 minutes ago
 Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause immin ..

Gold jumps as US Fed signals rate-hike pause imminent

8 hours ago
 Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Feder ..

Gulf banks raise interest rates following US Federal Reserve hike

8 hours ago
 President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

President of UAE exchanges Ramadan greetings with Arab heads of state

8 hours ago
 US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals ..

US stocks, treasury yields retreat as Fed signals pause in rate hikes

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.