Bahawalpur Receives Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Bahawalpur region received a heavy dust storm followed by rain and thunderstorms in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The weather changed on Monday evening as clouds started hovering over the region and at night, speedy winds started blowing which were followed by a heavy dust storm.

Later, heavy rain lashed Yazman and Cholistan areas of the Bahawalpur district, however, Bahawalpur City received drizzling and light rain.

Reports reaching here suggested that heavy dust storms also rooted out trees in some areas and disrupted the electricity supply. However, no loss of life was reported. The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for the region for the next 24 hours.

