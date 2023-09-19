Open Menu

Bahawalpur Receives Rain

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain on Tuesday which turned the weather pleasant.

The rain started lashing after 10 a.m. and continued for a while. Reports reaching here suggested that rain also lashed in the Cholistan desert area. The rain made the weather pleasant, and people came out of their homes to enjoy it.

The rainy weather was followed by a cold breeze.

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the Bahawalpur region for the next 24 hours. The farmers also termed the rain a blessing for them as the rain had irrigated their standing crops of cotton and maze. It is mentioned that the cotton crop has been sown on over 0.7 million acres of land in the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur Cotton Cholistan Million

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at ..

Caretaker PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA Session beginning today

1 minute ago
 Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakist ..

Govt plans to introduce digital currency in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begi ..

Grace Preservation First Global Conference to begin on 20th September

12 hours ago
 UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to a ..

UAE commends efforts of Saudi Arabia and Oman to achieve peace in Yemen

12 hours ago
UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral coopera ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

13 hours ago
 Mugger killed, accomplices flee

Mugger killed, accomplices flee

13 hours ago
 Engineers association demands one-year income, exp ..

Engineers association demands one-year income, expenditure record from HDA

13 hours ago
 Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooper ..

Caretaker govt needs all political parties' cooperation for free & fair election ..

13 hours ago
 FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobi ..

FM urges UNAOC to play role in halting Islamophobia, bigotry, discrimination

13 hours ago
 78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to ..

78th UNGA speakers' schedule released, PM Kakar to address on Sept 22

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan