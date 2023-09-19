Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain on Tuesday which turned the weather pleasant.

The rain started lashing after 10 a.m. and continued for a while. Reports reaching here suggested that rain also lashed in the Cholistan desert area. The rain made the weather pleasant, and people came out of their homes to enjoy it.

The rainy weather was followed by a cold breeze.

The local Met Office has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the Bahawalpur region for the next 24 hours. The farmers also termed the rain a blessing for them as the rain had irrigated their standing crops of cotton and maze. It is mentioned that the cotton crop has been sown on over 0.7 million acres of land in the region.