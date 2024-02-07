Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain at late night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rain made the weather pleasant and local people took it as a blessing saying it would help overcome seasonal flu and respiratory system-related diseases.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.