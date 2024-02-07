Open Menu

Bahawalpur Receives Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain at late night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rain made the weather pleasant and local people took it as a blessing saying it would help overcome seasonal flu and respiratory system-related diseases.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

19 minutes ago
 Eight injured in blast near election office in PB- ..

Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

14 hours ago
People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

14 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

14 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

14 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

14 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan