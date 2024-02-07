Bahawalpur Receives Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain at late night between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The rain made the weather pleasant and local people took it as a blessing saying it would help overcome seasonal flu and respiratory system-related diseases.
Meanwhile, the local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperature 17 centigrade and the lowest minimum 07 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
The dry weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.
Recent Stories
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
26 candidates including 16 independents contesting for NA-57, Rawalpindi-VI9 minutes ago
-
Three coaches of goods train derailed near Jahanian18 minutes ago
-
Wheat output forecast over 28.86 million metric tons during current season19 minutes ago
-
Rain brings respite for citizens, serves as tonic for crops19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO19 minutes ago
-
Eight injured in blast near election office in PB-47, Pishin22 minutes ago
-
APHC urges UN to put pressure on India to resolve Kashmir dispute29 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews arrangements for general elections29 minutes ago
-
HEC steps to transform education system with technology, introducing smart teaching project soon: Ch ..29 minutes ago
-
Delivery of polling materials, logistical preparations underway29 minutes ago
-
Elections: 4,000 police personnel deployed in Bahawalpur49 minutes ago
-
Envoy acknowledges PJF efforts for organizing Pakistan-Japan Festival49 minutes ago