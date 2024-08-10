Bahawalpur Receives Rain
Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Bahawalpur city received light rain here on Saturday afternoon which made the weather pleasant.
On Saturday, the region started to experience hot weather after 8 a.m. The temperature rose to 38 to 40 centigrade centigrades with a feeling of 45 centigrade, the local Met Office said.
However, after noon, the weather started to turn cloudy which resulted in the rain at noon.
The local Met Office has forecast that the Bahawalpur region might receive more rain during the next 48 hours.
