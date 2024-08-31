Open Menu

Bahawalpur Receives Rain

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain on night between Friday and Saturday, which brought mercury down.

Due to heavy showers, rainwater accumulated on roads and entered houses and shops in downtown areas.

Later, the rain once again lashed after 1 am at night, bringing temperature to 22 Celsius.

Meanwhile, the local meteorological office forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

51 minutes ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 hour ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 hour ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

4 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

17 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

17 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

18 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

18 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan