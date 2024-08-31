Bahawalpur Receives Rain
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain on night between Friday and Saturday, which brought mercury down.
Due to heavy showers, rainwater accumulated on roads and entered houses and shops in downtown areas.
Later, the rain once again lashed after 1 am at night, bringing temperature to 22 Celsius.
Meanwhile, the local meteorological office forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Woman dies in road mishap48 seconds ago
-
One killed, two injured in Bahawalpur Road mishap51 seconds ago
-
Over Rs 4.2m fine imposed on shopkeepers11 minutes ago
-
RDA seals six illegal shops in National Market11 minutes ago
-
Cyclonic Storm ‘ASNA’ lies at about 200km southwest of Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Price control task force chairperson visits Multan11 minutes ago
-
KPT chairman calls on Governor Sindh11 minutes ago
-
Gilani’s 3rd martyrdom anniversary to be observed tomorrow21 minutes ago
-
Rain causes disruption in gas supply in Multan areas31 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews land use classification, mapping issues31 minutes ago
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake jolted Chitral41 minutes ago
-
Renovation of Jinnah Convention Center nears completion ahead of SCO meeting41 minutes ago