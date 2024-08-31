Bahawalpur receives rain

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas received rain on night between Friday and Saturday, which brought mercury down.

Due to heavy showers, rainwater accumulated on roads and entered houses and shops in downtown areas.

Later, the rain once again lashed after 1 am at night, bringing temperature to 22 Celsius.

Meanwhile, the local meteorological office forecast a partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature 30 centigrade and the lowest minimum 22 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.