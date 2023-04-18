Bahawalpur receives rain, dust storm

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur and its suburbs received a dust storm followed by rain at midnight between Monday and Tuesday which made the weather pleasant.

Earlier, the city was experiencing extremely hot weather for the last four to five days. At midnight between Monday and Tuesday, the weather turned from hot to cloudy.

The temperature decreased due to the rain. The met office predicted more rain for the next 24 hours.