Bahawalpur Region Police Nabbed 18 Gangs Last Month

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

Bahawalpur Region police nabbed 18 gangs last month

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that Bahawalpur Region police have nabbed 18 gangs of outlaws during last month and arrested 57 members while recovered property of up to the tune of Rs 19.6 million from their procession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Fayyaz Ahmad Dev has said that Bahawalpur Region police have nabbed 18 gangs of outlaws during last month and arrested 57 members while recovered property of up to the tune of Rs 19.6 million from their procession.

While giving details of the performance of police for last month, he told that a crackdown was launched against illegal weapons and narcotics under which 777 cases were registered in different areas of Bahawalpur division.

He told that 3 Kalashnikovs, 10 rifles, 27 guns, 148 pistols, 4 revolvers, 19 carbine rifles and 3 daggers were recovered from outlaws. He further told that 205 culprits nominated in 211 cases of narcotics were arrested and 115 kilograms charas, 530 grams heroin, 360 grams poppy and 25 kilograms weed were recovered. He also told that 78 liquor distilleries were shut down during last month and 18 arrests were made. As many as 918 proclaimed offenders were arrested including 83 from category-A and 835 from category-B.

