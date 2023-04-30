Bahawalpur roof collapse incident: FIR lodged

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Police have registered an FIR against the owner of a private hostel after the roof of the building collapsed, resulting in the death of two female students while injuring other two girls.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Civil Lines Police had registered an FIR against the owner of Hussain Girls Hostel (a private hostel for girls) located in Riaz Colony near Jamia Masjid in Bahawalpur city.

The hostel building was in very dilapidated condition while its water tank constructed on the rooftop of the building was leaked and on Saturday, it fell down on the roof.

As a result, the roof of the building fell down on the girls living in the rooms, resulting in the death of two girls and injuring other two girls, the spokesman said.

He said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas himself reached the scene and inspected the position of the collapsed building.

He directed the officials concerned to register an FIR against the owner of the building.

The Civil Lines police have been conducting an investigation into the case.

Further probe was underway.