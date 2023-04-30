UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur Roof Collapse Incident: FIR Lodged

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Bahawalpur roof collapse incident: FIR lodged

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur Police have registered an FIR against the owner of a private hostel after the roof of the building collapsed, resulting in the death of two female students while injuring other two girls.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Civil Lines Police had registered an FIR against the owner of Hussain Girls Hostel (a private hostel for girls) located in Riaz Colony near Jamia Masjid in Bahawalpur city.

The hostel building was in very dilapidated condition while its water tank constructed on the rooftop of the building was leaked and on Saturday, it fell down on the roof.

As a result, the roof of the building fell down on the girls living in the rooms, resulting in the death of two girls and injuring other two girls, the spokesman said.

He said that District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas himself reached the scene and inspected the position of the collapsed building.

He directed the officials concerned to register an FIR against the owner of the building.

The Civil Lines police have been conducting an investigation into the case.

Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Water Bahawalpur Tank FIR Mosque

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

9 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

14 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

8 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

10 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

10 hours ago
 Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Pa ..

Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.