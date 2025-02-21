Open Menu

Bahawalpur Singer Provided Bionic Arm: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Bahawalpur singer provided bionic arm: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said on Friday that a singer, Aurangzeb, had been transferred from Bahawalnagar to Mayo Hospital Lahore, where he had been fitted with an artificial arm, using the bionic technology.

According to a handout issued on Friday, the minister met the singer in Bahawalpur and presented him with a bouquet. He said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the singer’s arm was operated on an emergency basis.

During her visit to Bahawalpur, the Punjab chief minister appreciated Aurangzeb’s singing and ordered for immediate surgery on his arm. Singer Aurangzeb, who was born without an arm, had also been called to Lahore this week for treatment of his leg.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Assistant Commissioner General Dr. Tamseel Abbas, and officials from Gymkhana, including Muneeb Malik, Bahlul Lodhi, and Aamir Baloch, were present.

