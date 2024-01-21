Bahawalpur to be made industrial city: Alwari

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Renowned intellectual, former parliamentarian and candidate for NA-168 Bahawalpur, Syed Tabish Alwari has said that after winning in the general elections, he would make efforts to make Bahawalpur an industrial city.

Talking to media persons here Sunday, he said that industrialization made any region prosperous, adding that it was need of the hour to put efforts to make Bahawalpur an industrial city. “If people support me, I will make serious efforts to make this region an industrial zone,” he said.

Syed Tabish Alwari demanded of the government to declare Bahawalpur a tax-free zone in order to draw attention of local and foreign investors who wanted to invest in different sectors in Pakistan.